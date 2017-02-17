(NEWS CENTER) -- The Queen City joined the Tourney Time fun as high school basketball teams also took the floor at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Here are your scheduled games and scores from Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

AUGUSTA:

Girls Class 'A' North

(6) Camden Hills

(3) Nokomis -- 3 p.m

(10) Oceanside

(2) Skowhegan -- 4:30 p.m.

(5) Hampden Academy

(4) Lawrence -- 7 p.m.



(8) Gardiner

(1) Messalonskee -- 8:30 p.m.

BANGOR:

Girls Class 'B' North

(6) Central

(3) Foxcroft Academy -- 8 p.m.

Boys Class 'B' North

(6) Winslow

(3) Central -- 5 p.m.



(7) Belfast

(2) Mt. Desert Island -- 6:30 p.m.

PORTLAND:

Girls Class 'AA' South

(6) Thornton Academy

(3) Scarborough -- 4:15 p.m.

Boys Class 'A' South

(5) Westbrook

(4) York -- 6 p.m.



(8) Kennebunk

(1) Greely -- 8 p.m.

