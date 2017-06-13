Tuesday's baseball and softball regional final schedule: June 13th

(NEWS CENTER) -- Baseball and softball teams will look to lock in a spot to the state championships over the next two days!

Here is the schedule for Tuesday's action in Standish, Bangor and Brewer.

BASEBALL

Class B North (Bangor, Mansfield Stadium)

#3-Erskine

#1-Old Town, 3 p.m.

Class B South (Standish, St. Joe's)

#9-Yarmouth

#2-York, 3 p.m.

Class D North (Bangor, Mansfield Stadium)

#2-Bangor Christian

#1-Fort Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Class D South (Standish, St. Joe's)

#2-Richmond

#1-Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class B North (Brewer High School)

#4-Oceanside

#2-Old Town, 7 p.m.

Class B South (Standish, St. Joe's)

#3-Fryeburg

#1-Wells, 7 p.m.

Class D North (Brewer High School)

#2-Penobscot Valley

#1-Southern Aroostook, 3 p.m.

Class D South (Standish, St. Joe's)

#2-Greenville

#1-Richmond, 3:30 p.m.

