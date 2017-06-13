Tuesday's baseball and softball regional final schedule: June 13th

(NEWS CENTER) -- Baseball and softball teams will look to lock in a spot to the state championships over the next two days!
Here is the schedule for Tuesday's action in Standish, Bangor and Brewer.
BASEBALL
Class B North (Bangor, Mansfield Stadium)
#3-Erskine
#1-Old Town, 3 p.m.
Class B South (Standish, St. Joe's)
#9-Yarmouth
#2-York, 3 p.m.
Class D North (Bangor, Mansfield Stadium)
#2-Bangor Christian
#1-Fort Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Class D South (Standish, St. Joe's)
#2-Richmond
#1-Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Class B North (Brewer High School)
#4-Oceanside
#2-Old Town, 7 p.m.
Class B South (Standish, St. Joe's)
#3-Fryeburg
#1-Wells, 7 p.m.
Class D North (Brewer High School)
#2-Penobscot Valley
#1-Southern Aroostook, 3 p.m.
Class D South (Standish, St. Joe's)
#2-Greenville
#1-Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
