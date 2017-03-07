WLBZ
Tuesday's high school hockey regional final results

WCSH 8:07 PM. EST March 07, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- The winter sports season is coming to a close and there is more hardware to be handed out. Three of the four boys hockey regional final games were played on Tuesday night. 

Here are the scores from the Colisee in Lewiston and Alfond Arena in Orono. 

Class A North

(2) Bangor - 0

(1) Lewiston - 6     FINAL

 

Class A South

(2) Cheverus

(1) Falmouth       8:00 PM

 

Class B North

(2) Old Town/Orono

(1) Waterville     7:00 PM

