Two UMaine softball players suspended just before conference tournament

(NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine softball team could be without two of its biggest weapons when the Black Bears begin America East tournament play this weekend.

The University announced that senior catcher Rachel Harvey and junior pitcher Annie Kennedy have been interimly suspended after two separate off-campus incidents took place over the weekend.

A statement sent to NEWS CENTER read:

'The University of Maine has been informed that two student-athletes were allegedly involved in separate altercations this weekend at a local business.

As of May 8, Annie Kennedy and Rachel Harvey have been interimly suspended from the University of Maine softball team based on alleged violations of the student-athlete code of conduct. UMaine's Student Conduct Office in the Division of Student Life is conducting an investigation.

UMaine does not comment on student conduct proceedings."

The Black Bears, the second-seed in the America East tournament, received a first-round bye and will take the field Thursday afternoon in Binghamton, New York. Maine will face either Stony Brook or Hartford.

This story will be updated.

