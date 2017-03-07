UMaine coach hopes to lead Black Bears to NCAA's, like she did as a player

(NEWS CENTER) -- University of Maine women's basketball associate head coach Amy Vachon knows what it takes to win an America East championship.

She helped lead the Black Bears to four-straight NCAA appearances and back-to-back America East titles in 1997 and 1998.

The Black Bears are one win away from achieving that goal and heading to the NCAA tournament.

The only team standing in the way is the University at Albany, the team that ended the Black Bears' championship run one year ago.

