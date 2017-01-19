UMaine men, women's basketball teams fall to rival UNH

(NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine women's basketball team (10-11, 3-3 America East) failed to hand New Hampshire (15-3, 5-0 AE) its first conference loss as the Wildcats escaped with a 50-44 victory on Thursday evening at Lundholm Gymnasium.

The Black Bears men's basketball team faced off against rival UNH at the Cross Center on Thursday evening, as the Wildcats came out with an early lead and never looked back as they upended the Black Bears 74-63.

