UMaine rallies late, but falls short to UMBC

BALTIMORE, Maryland (NEWS CENTER) -- The Black Bears traveled down to Baltimore to face the UMBC Retrievers, looking to bounce back from a six-game losing skid. UMBC was able to hold the lead for all but 5 minutes of the game, as they went on to win 75-64.

Wes Myers led all scorers in the game with 28 points, along with seven rebounds and three steals, and a block. Myers played 37 of the 40 minutes in the game, getting his first conference start of the season.]

Vincent Eze and Marko Pirovic both tallied 11 points in the game; Eze with three rebounds, and an assist and steal, Pirovic with five rebounds and an assist. Ryan Bernstein was also a key factor in the Black Bears' scoring efforts, as he had nine of Maine's 14 assists.

The game started off a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than four points for the first 12 minutes of the game. Eventually UMBC would pull away with 7:12 remaining in the first, when they hit a three-pointer from Jairus Lyles to go up by seven points, 30-23. From that point, UMBC would go on to lead by as much as 12 points in the final minutes of the half; Maine was able to come back within 10 to end the half, 40-30 UMBC.

The second half started off with UMBC maintaining a double digit lead for 15 minutes of the half; with 7:26 left in the half Wes Myers hit a jumper that would spur the Black Bears on a run, as they scored the next 11 points of the game to bring the game back within seven points with 5:24 left in the second half. After a timeout, UMBC was able to hit a three-point shot out of the time out to stop Maine's momentum, and they were able to regain and hold onto a double digit lead that would end in a 75-64 final score.

Maine is back in action in two home conference games this week; Wednesday evening, Jan. 11 they play UMass Lowell at 7pm, and on Saturday, Jan. 14 they play Stony Brook at 2pm. Both games are at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine.

