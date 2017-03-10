UMaine women's basketball team hoping for revenge in its return to UAlbany

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS CENTER) -- Happy Flashback Friday, everyone. That's pretty fitting as I sit here inside SEFCU Arena on the campus of the University at Albany.

It was one year ago today that I witnessed the University of Maine women's basketball team come one point shy of winning its first America East Championship since 2004.

It was a heartbreaking loss, one that is still on the mind for the few players still on the current roster that played in Albany last year.

UMaine makes it's return to the America East Championship game for the second-straight year and makes it's second-straight trip to Albany this late in the season.

The Black Bears are coming off of an upset win over the top-seeded UNH Wildcats and are feeling loose as I watch them warm-up to the tune of 'Wicked' by Future (fitting, right?).

This is a young team led by Sigi Koizar, who is one of just two seniors on the squad, and she usually plays on the court with four of her freshman teammates. This is a new experience to them, and it is clear that they are having a blast and are happy to still have another game left to play this afternoon.

UMaine and UAlbany tip-off at 4:30 PM.

This page will be updated at halftime, and after the game!

