UMaine wrestling club brings national championship hardware back to campus

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Members of the University of Maine club wrestling team joked that they barely made it through airport security with all of the hardware they won during the NCWA Division II National Championships in Texas this month.

The men's wrestling team won the overall Division II championship, a first for the program.

Junior standout wrestler Samantha Frank won her third-straight individual national title, while the UMaine women's team finished fifth as a whole.

