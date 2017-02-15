UNH snaps UMaine women's home conference winning-streak

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sigi Koizar tallied her second double-double in as many games but it wasn't enough as the University of Maine women's basketball team (15-14, 8-6 AE) fell to the America East's top seed New Hampshire (22-4, 12-1) by a score of 65-57 on Wednesday evening.



The loss snapped Maine's 21-game conference home win streak. The Black Bears, who had won eight in a row at the Cross Insurance Center, finished the game 22-for-55 (40.0%) from the floor.



Koizar finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth career double-double, hitting all seven of her attempts from the free throw line. Koizar's scoring total marked her third-straight game in double-figures. Blanca Millan added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting while Laia Sole joined the duo in double-digits with 11.

Copyright 2017 WCSH