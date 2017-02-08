WLBZ
USM soccer team rallies around teammate

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 5:22 PM. EST February 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)--   The University of Southern Maine Community is rallying on behalf of one of it's own. A sophomore on the women's soccer team has been diagnosed with a very rare disease and her teammates are trying to help. 

20 year old Ally Little was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia in late December.  It is a very rare and life-threatening disease in which her bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells.

The only known cure for this disease is a bone marrow transplant but Little has yet to find a matching donor. Little's teammates organized a bone marrow donor registry drive on both the Portland campus and Gorham campus and hundreds of people showed up to see if they could possible be a match. 

 

