USM soccer team rallies around teammate

(NEWS CENTER)-- The University of Southern Maine Community is rallying on behalf of one of it's own. A sophomore on the women's soccer team has been diagnosed with a very rare disease and her teammates are trying to help.

20 year old Ally Little was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia in late December. It is a very rare and life-threatening disease in which her bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells.



The only known cure for this disease is a bone marrow transplant but Little has yet to find a matching donor. Little's teammates organized a bone marrow donor registry drive on both the Portland campus and Gorham campus and hundreds of people showed up to see if they could possible be a match.

Copyright 2017 WCSH