Close Varsity Club: Jaeden Folster / PVHS Lee Goldberg, WCSH 5:54 PM. EST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER)-- This week on the Varsity Club, we head to Penobscot Valley High School in Howland to meet up with senior scholar/athlete Jaeden Folster. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Keith Carson Blog: A Chilly Weekend, but Overall… Jan 12, 2017, 5:09 p.m. 'The blood was from my parents': affidavit details… Jan 12, 2017, 2:20 p.m. Trump enters fray over Linda Bean boycott Jan 12, 2017, 1:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs