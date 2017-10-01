(NEWS CENTER) -- It's getting colder outside, but our Hometown Showdown games are as hot as ever!

Which of these games should be our Week 6 Hometown Showdown?

Cape Elizabeth vs. Leavitt

York vs. Lake Region

MCI vs. Old Town

Vote now by opening our app and clicking "Pulse," or by going to pulse.newscentermaine.com and click on your choice. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 3.

© 2017 WCSH-TV