(NEWS CENTER) -- It's getting colder outside, but our Hometown Showdown games are as hot as ever!
Which of these games should be our Week 6 Hometown Showdown?
Cape Elizabeth vs. Leavitt
York vs. Lake Region
MCI vs. Old Town
Vote now by opening our app and clicking "Pulse," or by going to pulse.newscentermaine.com and click on your choice. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, October 3.
