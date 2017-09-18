VOTE NOW! Hometown Showdown Week 4

The Bucksport football team charges the field with their school colors waving before their game against MDI on Sept. 15, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's week four of the high school football season, and we're shining the Hometown Showdown spotlight on schools in Class D. They may be smaller than many, but they have some of the biggest fan bases!

Which Class D match up should be this week's Hometown Showdown game?

Madison/Carrabec vs. Wells

Bucksport vs. Foxcroft Academy

Winthrop/Monmouth vs. Spruce Mountain

Vote now by going to our mobile app and clicking "Pulse," or by logging on to pulse.newscentermaine.com. You can vote any time on Monday, September 18. We will announce the winner Tuesday, September 19.



© 2017 WCSH-TV