VOTE NOW! Hometown Showdown Week 4

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's week four of the high school football season, and we're shining the Hometown Showdown spotlight on schools in Class D. They may be smaller than many, but they have some of the biggest fan bases!
Which Class D match up should be this week's Hometown Showdown game?
- Madison/Carrabec vs. Wells
- Bucksport vs. Foxcroft Academy
- Winthrop/Monmouth vs. Spruce Mountain
Vote now by going to our mobile app and clicking "Pulse," or by logging on to pulse.newscentermaine.com. You can vote any time on Monday, September 18. We will announce the winner Tuesday, September 19.
