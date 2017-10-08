VOTE NOW! Hometown Showdown Week 7

(NEWS CENTER) -- Just two weeks left of the high school football regular season, so we're headed back to Class D (and one Class C team) for this week's Hometown Showdown candidates.
Which game should we shine a spotlight on?
Lisbon/St. Dominic at Wells
Mattanawcook at Stearns/Schenck
Foxcroft Academy at MCI
Vote by clicking on "Pulse" in our app, or by going to pulse.newscentermaine.com. We'll announce the winner on Tuesday, October 9.
