WATCH: Incredible save by goalie from South Portland

And a goalie from Maine got tons of love on social media after he made an incredible save.
South Portland native Jon Gillies on the ice for the Calgary flames Wednesday night in their preseason game with Vancouver, and he made a save that fans won't soon forget.
Preseason or not, that's just ridiculous. #LoveThisGame pic.twitter.com/lHAcHq8Or5— NHL (@NHL) September 21, 2017
The NHL's tweet about it got hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes, and deservedly so.
Calgary lost the game 5-3. Gillies made 19 saves through two periods.
