Wednesday's high school baseball, lacrosse playoff highlights/scores

(NEWS CENTER) -- What a beautiful day it was to catch some high school playoff action on Wednesday. Baseball and softball teams met in preliminary matchups while lacrosse teams were looking for a spot in the semifinals.
Here are scores from Wednesday's afternoon action:
BASEBALL:
- South Portland - 4, Bonny Eagle - 3
- Scarborough - 6, Windham - 4
- Deering - 3, Biddeford 2
SOFTBALL:
- Oxford Hills - 10, Brewer - 2
- Gorham - 8, Marshwood - 1
BOYS LACROSSE:
- South Portland - 18, Massabesic - 7
- Gardiner - 10, WInslow - 4
- Gorham - 17, Biddeford - 4
GIRLS LACROSSE:
- Yarmouth - 20, Winslow - 2
- Thornton Academy - 9, Bonny Eagle - 7
- Massabesic - 13, Scarborough - 3
- Gorham - 8, Biddeford - 7
- Cheverus - 18, Gardiner/Hall-Dale - 8
