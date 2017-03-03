Wells head coach returns to state championship 33 years after winning a gold ball as a player

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In 1984, none of the current players for the Wells boys basketball team were even alive.

Their coach, however, was.

In fact, Troy Brown was part of a Wells basketball team that won back-to-back state championships in 1983 and 1984.

Now, 33 years later, Brown is the head coach of the Warriors and is hoping to guide his team to a gold ball so they can feel what he felt in 1984.

