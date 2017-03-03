Wells head coach returns to state championship 33 years after winning a gold ball as a player

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In 1984, none of the current players for the Wells boys basketball team were even alive.
Their coach, however, was.
In fact, Troy Brown was part of a Wells basketball team that won back-to-back state championships in 1983 and 1984.
Now, 33 years later, Brown is the head coach of the Warriors and is hoping to guide his team to a gold ball so they can feel what he felt in 1984.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs