AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bagging groceries is part of any supermarket visit, but the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association has turned it into a competitive sport.

Mainers competed in the 4th Annual Best Bagger Championship, carefully filling up their carts for the chance at winning an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas, Nevada to represent Maine in the national Best Bagger competition.

When bagging groceries becomes a sport... Sheila is crushing it (but not crushing the bread) #BestBaggerChampionship @MEGrocersFood pic.twitter.com/WHWjhnZQ4f — Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) September 26, 2017

This year's winner was Alex Matos From Shaw's in Scarborough. She will fly to Vegas in February to compete, with the winner receiving a $10,000 grand prize.

The event took place at the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn . Food that was bagged by contestants was donated to the food pantry when the event was over.

