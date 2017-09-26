AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bagging groceries is part of any supermarket visit, but the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association has turned it into a competitive sport.
Mainers competed in the 4th Annual Best Bagger Championship, carefully filling up their carts for the chance at winning an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas, Nevada to represent Maine in the national Best Bagger competition.
When bagging groceries becomes a sport... Sheila is crushing it (but not crushing the bread) #BestBaggerChampionship @MEGrocersFood pic.twitter.com/WHWjhnZQ4f— Jessica Gagne (@JessicaGagneTV) September 26, 2017
This year's winner was Alex Matos From Shaw's in Scarborough. She will fly to Vegas in February to compete, with the winner receiving a $10,000 grand prize.
The event took place at the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. Food that was bagged by contestants was donated to the food pantry when the event was over.
