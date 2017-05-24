Winthrop learns how to win again despite struggling to field a team just three years ago

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three years ago, the future of softball at Winthrop high school was in jeopardy.

There was no coach.

There were only a couple of kids ready to play.

But those students, who are now seniors, did everything they could to bring the program back to life and help turn it into a winning program.

"It's new to them," said head coach Chuck Gurney,"it used to be we were lucky to get through five innings without getting mercy ruled."

As sophomores, the three current team captains were often spotted trying to recruit enough girls to field a softball team.

"I remember we would walk the halls and try to find people who were just in classrooms we'd be like, 'wanna play softball?'," recalled senior Matti Rice, "some people said yes some people said no and we just dealt with what we had."

"I said, 'okay who pitches?,' one girl kind of raised her hand and I knew it was going to be a long season," said Gurney, "but I just wanted them to have fun."

They did, despite the Ramblers racking up just three wins.

"We made some great memories," said Rice, "it was the best sports year I ever had even though it was a bad record."

Last year the Ramblers improved by two wins and have already doubled that win total this season.

The struggle that these girls went through helped mold them into the players they are today

"It's very humbling," said senior Molly Glaser, "to start out that way and to come from that we realized how much we have improved and appreciate it all the more."

Confidence is at an all-time high for this team.

If you're making the trip to Rambler Road, you'll want to be prepared

"I think we proved that Winthrop softball is whatever we dream it to be," said senior Kayleigh Oberg.

"From the beginning everyone was like, 'oh its just Winthrop, we don't need to worry about Winthrop,' now it's like it's Winthrop you better watch out because they're coming."

"it took a while to learn how to win," said coach Gurney, "it's easy to learn how to lose but sometimes its tough to learn how to win."