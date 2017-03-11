(Photo: Ousfar, Loubna)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Would you like to help hundreds of Mainers faced with illness and injury maintain independence and live full lives? If you answered yes, then join the YMCA on March 23, 2017 from 6-9 P.M. at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, Portland, for their 15 annual auction benefiting the Y'MCA's Adaptive Services.

According to the YMCA, "Adaptive Services help people with illness, injury, and disability to regain quality of life by developing their bodies with specialized exercises and their self-esteem through meaningful personal relationships."

Click Here: Adaptive Services Auction Items

About Adaptive services: A unique program offered at no cost and provides specialized and nurturing one-on-one support for people to heal from a life-changing illness or injury. This year, the Adaptive Services is expanding to all four of the YMCA's branches.

"Adaptive Services includes our LIVESTRONG at the YMCA cancer survivorship program. By focusing on the whole person and not the disease, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is helping people move beyond cancer in spirit, mind, and body."

How you can help/Donations: Increase your impact with a donation to the auction! Time shares, event tickets, artwork, goods and services – all are welcomed and will help us continue to serve those most in need.

To donate an item, simply fill out this Donation Sheet and return it to Alex Bishop, Philanthropy and Communications Coordinator, at abishop@ymcaofsouthernmaine.org.

