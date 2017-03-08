WLBZ
York advances to Class B State Championship game with overtime win against Greely

York beats Greely in OT

WCSH 12:02 AM. EST March 09, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Both Class B regional finals in boys hockey were decided in dramatic fashion.

On Tuesday night, Waterville came back to beat Old Town/Orono in overtime. 

The following night, overtime was needed once again as Greely and York were deadlocked at 2-2 at the end of regulation. 

Andrew Bertolini locked up the regional title for the Wildcats with a late-overtime goal after stealing the puck at blue line and firing a slap shot into the back of the net. 

York will meet Waterville for the Class B State Championships game on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


