Young UMaine women's basketball lineup ready for conference tournament

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's been almost one year since the University of Maine women's basketball team fell just a point short of taking the conference championship.
UMaine has a much younger team this time around. In fact, of the projected Black Bear starters only one played in last years tournament -- senior Sigi Koizar.
The postseason is new to a lot of the players on the team but everyone is excited to get the experience this weekend when Maine matches up against Binghamton in the America East quarterfinals.
