5-year-old to make history as the youngest National Spelling Bee contestant ever

Learn the name, Edith Fuller, because the 5-year-old from Oklahoma is about to be a star in the spelling world.

Fuller, who again is 5 YEARS OLD, won the Green Country Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday in Oklahoma to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She will be the youngest to ever compete in the competition, which has been held since 1925.

Fuller won the regional competition by spelling “jnana” correctly. It means “knowledge.” I know this because I am smart (thanks, Google).

But how does a 5-year-old even get into competitive spelling? According to the Tulsa World, her parents were impressed that she could spell “restaurant” correctly without ever being taught the word.

“Restaurant” to “jnana” is quite the jump, but obviously, her parents made the right call. She’s an amazing speller.

The Scripps Spelling Bee will be held on May 31 and June 1 in Washington D.C.

