5th Grade Teacher on Leave After Giving KKK Role Play Assignment
Fifth grade students in South carolina were given an assignment where they were asked to imagine what it would be like being a member of the KKK during the Civil War. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WLBZ 12:23 PM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Future of Bangor Mall in question, according to reportSep 20, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
Woman who died in Auburn crash identifiedSep 19, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
-
Remains of NH man missing since 1998 found at bottom…Sep 19, 2017, 7:50 p.m.