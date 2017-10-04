America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WLBZ 8:46 AM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:48 a.m.
-
National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted…Oct. 4, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
Vegas shooter modified guns for rapid fire, used…Oct. 3, 2017, 9:44 a.m.