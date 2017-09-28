Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WLBZ 7:17 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Ayla Reynolds' paternal family breaks silence, says…Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Navy awards money for 2 more Arleigh Burke destroyersSep 28, 2017, 5:49 p.m.
-
Job in jeopardy, HHS chief promises to repay charter costsSep 28, 2017, 4:34 p.m.