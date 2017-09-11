FBI Investigating if Uber Used Secret Software to Track Rival Drivers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
DA: 22-year-old killed mother, grandparents, health workerSep 11, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Answering your questions about recent Equifax breachSep 11, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Flags will fly at half-staff in honor of 9/11Sep 10, 2017, 10:29 p.m.