Georgia City Offers to Change its Name to 'Amazon' in Bid for New Headquarters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Rex Tillerson refutes report he considered resigningOct. 4, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
Could New Beer Help Women Going through Menopause?Oct. 4, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
ATV rolls onto Eustis woman, killing herOct. 4, 2017, 8:06 a.m.