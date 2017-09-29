Hugh Hefner Gave Hunter S. Thompson's Widow $25,000
Hunter S. Thompson's widow, Anita, posted a photo with a heartfelt letter about a time the publisher helped her after the Thompson's suicide left her with very little money. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WLBZ 1:15 PM. EDT September 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Third time man tries luring students into van in…Sep 29, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
-
Ayla Reynolds' paternal family breaks silence, says…Sep 28, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Police dog tracks missing 3-year-old, Officer finds…Sep 29, 2017, 1:30 p.m.