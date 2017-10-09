Melania Trump Settling into Being First Lady, Promoting Her Platform Solo
Now that President Trump has been in office for more than eight months, First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly grown more comfortable with her new title. Veuer's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) has more.
WLBZ 12:10 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
'He's our hero': Man who saved children trapped in…Oct. 9, 2017, 11:31 a.m.
-
Communities react to Indigenous People's DayOct. 8, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
State Police confirm infant death in Standish caused by SIDSOct. 9, 2017, 8:10 a.m.