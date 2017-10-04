Report: Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Indicted For Fraud
A report has come out about Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr saying before they had the eyes of the nation watching their every move, it seems they were almost indicted for real estate fraud. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
