Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
WLBZ 5:32 PM. EDT September 24, 2017
