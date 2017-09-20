Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Says She Wouldn't Change A Thing About Her Past
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has made controversial headlines in the past. But, in a new interview with the Swedish journal Svenskdam, she said she wouldn't change a thing. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WLBZ 1:14 PM. EDT September 20, 2017
