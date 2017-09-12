Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
WLBZ 2:46 PM. EDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Lawmakers propose 20 percent sales tax on recreational potSep 12, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
-
Sentencing imminent for 81-year-old convicted murdererSep 12, 2017, 6:18 a.m.
-
Apple unveils iPhone X at 10th anniversary eventSep 12, 2017, 1:36 p.m.