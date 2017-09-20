Trump Fires Back at 'Crooked Hillary,' Blaming Her for North Korea's Nukes
After she ripped Donald Trump's recent U.N. speech apart, President Trump is now blaming Hillary Clinton for North Korea's nuclear advances. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WLBZ 10:23 AM. EDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Remains of NH man missing since 1998 found at bottom…Sep 19, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
-
Teens aren't grasping 'the responsibilities of…Sep 20, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
149 killed as 7.1 magnitude quake fells buildings in MexicoSep 19, 2017, 2:47 p.m.