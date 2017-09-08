Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested For Allgedly Having Sex With Inmate
The wife of an ethics lawyer for Donald Trump's Trust, which is meant to keep his business and political ties separate, has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate in her car in Virginia. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
WLBZ 8:33 AM. EDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma: South Florida under hurricane…Sep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Magnitude-8.1 earthquake hits south Mexico, tsunami possibleSep. 8, 2017, 1:37 a.m.
-
Chiefs stun Patriots with historic outburst in…Sep. 8, 2017, 1:25 a.m.