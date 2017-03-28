ALERT: Westbrook traffic for portion of Route 302 is diverted

WLBZ
WCSH 7:37 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Due to a car accident, Westbrook traffic for a small portion of Route 302 has been shut down. All cars diverted onto Elmwood Ave. until intersection with Duck Pond Rd. 

This story subject will be updated.

