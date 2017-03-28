Close ALERT: Westbrook traffic for portion of Route 302 is diverted WCSH 7:37 PM. EDT March 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Due to a car accident, Westbrook traffic for a small portion of Route 302 has been shut down. All cars diverted onto Elmwood Ave. until intersection with Duck Pond Rd. This story subject will be updated. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Business owners seek to bring new life to Downtown Bangor Mar 28, 2017, 6:53 p.m. Maine restaurant owner to receive prestigious award Mar 28, 2017, 7:41 p.m. Carson Blog: #WeekendSnowProbs Mar 28, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
