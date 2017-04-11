WLBZ
Cessna crashes on I-295 near Bowdoinham

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:10 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- At about 10:15 a.m. a small plane crashed into a guardrail during an emergency landing on I-295 Southbound near Bowdoinham. 

According to State Police, the pilot of the plane walked away without major harm.

The plane is been registered to John Gayley, of Bowdoin.

