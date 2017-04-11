Cessna crashes on I-295 near Bowdoinham

(Photo: Maine State Police)

(NEWS CENTER) -- At about 10:15 a.m. a small plane crashed into a guardrail during an emergency landing on I-295 Southbound near Bowdoinham.

According to State Police, the pilot of the plane walked away without major harm.

The plane is been registered to John Gayley, of Bowdoin.

Photo of crashed plane on I-295 near Exit 37. pic.twitter.com/YIPT5e59hf — Tom Ward (@DeliaandDobie) April 11, 2017

A close-up of the small plane on top of I-295 guardrail. pic.twitter.com/iyDmisU9uo — Tom Ward (@DeliaandDobie) April 11, 2017

Travelers should expect delays in the area, although as of 10:41 a.m. there are not disruptions to traffic flow. Southbound travel may be slowed as the process to remove the plane may require reducing 295 S. to a single lane, temporarily.

NEWS CENTER is heading on location to learn more information.

