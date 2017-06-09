Driving Smart: Preventing scratches and swirls on a black car
Maintaining a black car's exterior is an intimidating experience considering a single finger swiped across the paint can show a noticeable blemish. With so many cars coming off the assembly line with fresh coats of deep, glossy black paint, we gathered ti
WUSA 12:35 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA)
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole
-
The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710
-
Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend
-
4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans
-
Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington
-
A special dog for a little boy
-
UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year
More Stories
-
Interior Sec. will visit Katahdin monument amid reviewJun. 8, 2017, 12:02 p.m.
-
Maine senators on Comey hearingJun. 9, 2017, 12:52 a.m.
-
Missing Skowhegan man found aliveJun. 9, 2017, 3:06 a.m.