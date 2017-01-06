(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPDATE 7:42 a.m.: Traffic will be only be flowing in one lane until the scene is cleared.

(NEWS CENTER) -- Motorists traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike are being advised of a motor vehicle crash.

According to Maine State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland, the accident occurred on mile 16 between a plow truck and a car.

Motorists be prepared for major delays in both interstate directions.

Please use caution and stay alert while traveling through this area.

This story will be updated as conditions change.

