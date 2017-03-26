Monday: Speeds reduced for portion of I-295 (Falmouth to Topsham)

(NEWS CENTER) -- I-295's speed limit has been reduced to 65 m.p.h. (from Falmouth to Topsham) after a spike in car accidents since the speed was raised to 70 m.p.h. in 2014.
The Maine DOT has disclosed that there has been a 32% increase in car-related accidents since the speed was raised to 70 from 65.
DISCLAIMER: All factors in the following stories may have differed.
