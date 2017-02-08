Truck crash upends potato shipment

PLYMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A crash involving a truck hauling potatoes created hours of delays on Interstate 95 in Plymouth on Thursday.
The tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Tuesday night when it veered into the median and came to rest on its side.
As part of cleanup efforts the next morning, traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane as crews spent hours unloading the truck's cargo of bagged potatoes.
