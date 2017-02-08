WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Truck crash upends potato shipment

WCSH 12:08 PM. EST February 08, 2017

PLYMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A crash involving a truck hauling potatoes created hours of delays on Interstate 95 in Plymouth on Thursday.

The tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Tuesday night when it veered into the median and came to rest on its side.

As part of cleanup efforts the next morning, traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane as crews spent hours unloading the truck's cargo of bagged potatoes.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories