Danger on the tracks

A new PSA released by the Federal Railroad Administration highlights the danger of driving through railroad crossings.

According to the FRA 96% of all rail-related fatalities and injuries occur at railroad crossings or due to trespassing and FRA says this time of year the dangers are even higher.

"It's a high risk time, so it gets dark early. It takes longer in the morning to get light. The weather's not great. It may be rainy or snowy. It could be slick," said Sarah Feinberg from the Federal Railroad Administration.

FRA says one of the biggest mistakes drivers make is stopping on the tracks or trying to race a train. The new PSA showcases just how hard it is for a train to come to a stop if a vehicle is on a crossing. A train traveling at 55 MPH takes a mile or more to come to a complete stop.

