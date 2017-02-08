WLBZ
Flights delayed by icy runway

WCSH 9:53 AM. EST February 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Icy conditions Wednesday morning forced Portland International Jetport to close runways until they could be cleared by maintenance crews.

In a message posted on Twitter, the jetport said that the runways would reopen at 8 a.m. Flights were pushing off from the terminal and being de-iced shortly before 8 a.m., the jetport said in a tweet.

