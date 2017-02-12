Flights grounded as Portland Jetport weathers storm

Thanksgiving delays (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Jetport has shut down operations while a blizzard passes through Maine.

A statement from PWM says flights will not fly in or out from 8 p.m. on Sunday until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Although the runways are closed, the ground crew will not be getting a break. Jetport officials say they will be plowing and maintaining the tarmac through the storm, so it will be ready for take off when the airport reopens Monday.

The airport says passengers should contact their airline if they need to rebook or reschedule.

