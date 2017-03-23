Getting pay back on those pesky potholes

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Frustrated drivers are getting payback on those pesky potholes that are popping up all over the state this time of year.

After a vehicle suffers damages from a pothole, the driver has a chance to make claim against the city or town. He or she must provide a receipt of any services performed on the vehicle as well as photographs of the damage/pothole. The driver is to present that information to officials at city hall.

However, one attorney says it is not always that easy.

“The town has to have had notice of that pothole at least 24 hours prior to your accident occurring. And they must fail to take steps to fill that pothole within that 24-hour period,” said Allison Economy, a partner at Rudman Winchell.

Since many potholes are not being reported, it could be difficult to receive any money back from the city or town. One should also check to see if insurance will cover the damage.

