Icy conditions cause flight delays and cancellations at Jetport

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - It’s been a challenging day at the Portland Jetport for both staff and travelers.

Several flights were canceled and many flights were delayed. Snow and rain do not pose a lot of problems for flights, but ice does.

For Juergen Fraenzick, it was an adventure trying to make it to his business appointments in New York. His flight was canceled. He was able to get a different flight, but would not reach his destination on time.

“That is too late. I’m missing appointments. I’m heading back to New York, I have business appointments by 4 O’clock, which I can’t take part in, which is not so good”, he said.

So he hunkered down in the airport and tried to conduct as much business as he could on his phone. He realizes when you’re traveling and the weather turns nasty, there’s not much you can do. Today freezing rain and ice were the culprits.

“When we have freezing rain and freezing fog, most of our airline partners will not take off in that type of a weather condition”, said Assistant Jetport Director Zach Sundquist.

Every morning flight out of the Jetport was delayed, some as long as four hours. Several others were canceled. The planes also had to be de-iced and have anti-icing material applied, causing more delays.

James Demer thought he’d have a tough time traveling and he was right. His delayed flight meant missing his connection. He was able to get a new flight that should get him to his ultimate destination, Atlanta, on time.

"My fingers are crossed because you know, just because I have a ticket and make it through TSA, doesn’t mean that flight is going to take off”, he said.

The Jetport is the only airport in the country recycling it's de-icing material. After it falls off the planes, it’s gathered up, put through a special process and used again. Today marked the first real test of that system.

