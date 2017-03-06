Maine IDs not up to federal standards

(Photo by Joe Phelan/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo by Joe Phelan/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images))

(NECN) -- Getting through airport security, and getting into federal facilities, could become more difficult for Maine residents if lawmakers don’t act fast.

Maine state identifications are not up to Homeland Security standards, as outlined in the Real ID Act of 2005.

If the legislature does not approve changes to the IDs soon, the TSA will stop accepting them at airports next year, forcing Maine residents to use an alternative form of ID, such as a passport.

Maine residents using state IDs are already having issues getting into federal facilities, such as military bases.

