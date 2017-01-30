Maine residents should begin figuring out passport process

(NEWS CENTER) -- Due to expected federal complications from the REAL ID initiative Maine people will begin to face identification restrictions somewhat soon.
On January 22, 2018, the lives of Maine residents will likely get a little more complicated when it comes to boarding planes to ANY destinations.
Although some Mainers don't travel outside of the state too often they too could run into 'a wall' if they ever have to make emergency or impromptu trips as the shortest amount of turn-around time for a U.S. Passport is about 2-weeks (with a $60 surcharge).
How to get your first U.S. Passport
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs