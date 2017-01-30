Maine residents should begin figuring out passport process

Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) -- Due to expected federal complications from the REAL ID initiative Maine people will begin to face identification restrictions somewhat soon.

On January 22, 2018, the lives of Maine residents will likely get a little more complicated when it comes to boarding planes to ANY destinations.

Although some Mainers don't travel outside of the state too often they too could run into 'a wall' if they ever have to make emergency or impromptu trips as the shortest amount of turn-around time for a U.S. Passport is about 2-weeks (with a $60 surcharge).

How to get your first U.S. Passport

• Fill in DS-11 application form.

• Possess evidence of U.S. citizenship.

• Possess valid (non-passport) identification.

• A photocopy of the front and back of the identification you're bringing on clean, white 8½" x 11" paper.

• Your application fee. For a first-time adult passport, the total fee is $135.

• Valid passport-worthy photos. For some, your local municipal building can take your picture while submitting your application (additional photo fee required).